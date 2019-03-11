Florentino Perez drops major hint over Real Madrid transfer targets under Zinedine Zidane

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez seemed eager to send a message involving potential transfer targets for Zinedine Zidane this summer after his return as manager today.

The Spanish giants have been struggling this season, with Julen Lopetegui and Santiago Solari both having poor spells in charge following Zidane’s exit at the end of last season.

Real have ended up re-hiring Zidane today, and it seems the French tactician could have plenty of money to spend on big names this summer, according to the Independent.

That report mentions the likes of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, and Perez certainly seemed to take the opportunity to publicly court such deals when asked about it after Zidane’s press conference.

The Spaniard stated his belief that Zidane’s French connection could perhaps help the club do something with Mbappe, though he later admitted he’d take both him and Neymar from Paris Saint-Germain, as quoted below by Dermot Corrigan:

Florentino then asked 'Neymar or Mbappe' "I'd take them both." — Dermot Corrigan (@dermotmcorrigan) March 11, 2019

After such a difficult season, it looks like an exciting time to be a Madrid fan again as Perez seems to have big plans in mind for next season.

If Los Blancos could bring in one or both of Neymar or Mbappe, it would go a long way to helping replace Cristiano Ronaldo, whose departure has also been felt this season.