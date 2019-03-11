Liverpool injury news: Klopp given concern ahead of Bayern Munich clash

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has reportedly been given an injury concern ahead of his side’s clash with Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

The Merseyside giants travel to Germany for the second leg of their last-16 tie on Wednesday night after being held to a goalless draw in the first meeting at Anfield.

As Liverpool look to continue to compete on two fronts between now and the end of the season, Klopp will undoubtedly be hoping to avoid any further injury setbacks.

However, the Liverpool Echo report that Trent Alexander-Arnold is a concern ahead of the trip to Bayern, after he was taken off as a precaution in the win over Burnley on Sunday due to a leg muscle problem.

It’s added though that Liverpool are hopeful and positive that he will be able to recover in time to be passed fit, but ultimately it will depend on how he responds to treatment and if he can continue to train in the coming days to ensure that he’s in contention to get the green light.

Klopp will undoubtedly prefer to have the youngster available as his natural right back rather than having to play perhaps James Milner to fill in.

The 20-year-old has made 27 appearances so far this season as he continues to establish himself as a key figure in the Liverpool starting line-up, but time will tell if he adds to that number in midweek or if he is forced to miss out.

The Reds face Fulham away on Sunday before the international break, and so it remains to be seen if Alexander-Arnold is a potential risk prior to that.