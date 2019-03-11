Liverpool are being linked with a somewhat surprising transfer move in the Spanish press today as it’s claimed they’re interested in Ajax left-back Nicolas Tagliafico.

The Reds already have the excellent Andrew Robertson in that position, with the Scotland international undoubtedly one of the finest in Europe in that area of the pitch at the moment.

Still, Don Balon claim Liverpool are up there with Manchester United as looking into this potential transfer, though Atletico Madrid are thought to be the strongest contenders right now.

The report explains that Diego Simeone could do with a new signing at left-back, while Man Utd’s interest is also a bit of a surprise given Luke Shaw’s fine form.

Of course, Premier League clubs often tend to be in the running for top players from all over the world, so perhaps some level of effort to pursue this transfer isn’t too surprising.

It’s hard to imagine it being a priority for either club, however, though with Don Balon claiming he’d cost only £17million, it may simply be seen as too much of a bargain to miss out on in an attempt to strengthen their squads.

Robertson, however, will surely be confident of keeping his place in Jurgen Klopp’s starting XI even if this does end up going through and gives him a little more to think about in that respect.