Major double Bayern Munich injury boost, plus influential ace rested in training ahead of Liverpool

Bayern Munich are seemingly taking no chances with Robert Lewandowski ahead of their Champions League showdown with Liverpool.

The Bavarian giants picked up a goalless draw at Anfield in the first leg of their last-16 tie, and will hope that they can now make the most of home advantage to progress to the next round.

They warmed up for the crunch encounter with a 6-0 win over Wolfsburg on Saturday, with Lewandowski scoring twice as they moved to the top of the Bundesliga table.

Now though, their focus switches to Europe and as per the tweet below with the information coming from Sky Sport Germany, it has been reported that both David Alaba and Kingsley Coman trained with the rest of the group on Monday morning having struggled with injury concerns in recent weeks.

Further, Lewandowski was rested, as coach Niko Kovac is seemingly eager to ensure that his Polish talisman is in the best possible shape and form to produce a decisive performance in midweek.

Nevertheless, the experience, versatility and defensive solidity that Alaba could provide coupled with Coman’s pace and attacking threat in the final third, it will be a huge boost for the Bundesliga champions to have them available as they look to eliminate Jurgen Klopp and his side from the Champions League.

They will undoubtedly have to be defensively sound throughout though, as an away goal for the Merseyside giants would change the complexion of the tie completely with Liverpool hitting four past Burnley this past weekend.

Nevertheless, Bayern will surely be buoyed by the prospect of both Alaba and Coman being involved, while Lewandowski will hope to add to his tallies of 29 goals and 11 assists in 34 appearances so far this season.