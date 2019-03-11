Manchester United look to have been given some hope of sealing the transfer of Ajax defender Matthijs de Ligt this summer.

The Netherlands international is one of the most exciting young players on the planet at the moment, and has attracted plenty of attention in recent months.

A big move surely beckons soon for De Ligt, and Don Balon list Man Utd as one of his many suitors, which makes sense given their need to improve on their current centre-back options.

The Spanish outlet also gives the Red Devils hope of a deal, stating that, while the player’s preferred destination would be Barcelona, they’re currently unsure about signing the €70million-rated teenager.

This is because Barcelona already have a lot of good options in that area, meaning it doesn’t make sense for it to be a priority for them in the transfer market.

This is in stark contrast to United, who could do with splashing out that kind of cash on an elite option at the back to come in as an upgrade on unconvincing performers like Phil Jones and Eric Bailly.

If MUFC are to close the gap between themselves and Liverpool and Manchester City this season, a top young defender like De Ligt to come in as a long-term option could be the perfect answer.