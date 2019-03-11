Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is reportedly planning a big call on Alexis Sanchez in the summer transfer window.

The Norwegian tactician has managed to work his magic on most of this Red Devils squad, improving players like Paul Pogba, Marcus Rashford and Victor Lindelof a great deal.

However, one player who has been unable to arrest his awful decline since joining Man Utd is Sanchez, and it now seems he’s run out of chances at Old Trafford.

While it may be tricky to sell the Chile international, Solskjaer is ready to try sending him out on loan as he is not in his plans for next season, according to the Sun.

The report makes reference to the fact that Solskjaer is also now certain to land the United job permanently after impressing as interim boss.

This follows a report from the Daily Mirror claiming the 46-year-old could be announced as permanent manager during the upcoming international break.

If so, this would be richly deserved for a tremendous impact since he replaced Jose Mourinho in December.

Still, it seems Sanchez will not play a part in the Solskjaer revolution – that’s if any club will now take him after his rapid decline since leaving Arsenal for United.