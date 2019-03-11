Man Utd star Marcus Rashford risks neighbour row over plans for mansion

Man Utd striker Marcus Rashford is reportedly risking a row with his neighbours over plans to build a huge wall outside his mansion.

The 21-year-old has been in fine form on the pitch in recent weeks, scoring the penalty to secure United’s safe passage through to the quarter-finals of the Champions League last week.

However, things aren’t going quite so smoothly for him off the pitch, as The Sun report that he wants to build a massive two-metre barrier with electric gates outside his mansion in Cheshire.

That has reportedly angered locals in his area, as they have suggested that when the gates open outwards, it could be a major hazard for other drivers and risks causing incidents.

With that in mind, it remains to be seen whether or not he gets the green light to go ahead with his planning, but ultimately he might not want to irk his neighbours and make life more difficult for himself.

It’s added that East Cheshire Council has recommended refusal “on the grounds of there being sufficient space for a vehicle to be accommodated off the highway whilst waiting for the gates to open.”

Time will tell if Rashford can get the work done, as it sounds as though it could be a security measure too after a spate of burglaries at footballers’ pads over the years, most recently with Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers seeing his home in Scotland broken into while his partner and step-daughter were home.