Manchester United duo eyed up for new-look Real Madrid in potential swap transfer

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is reportedly a fan of Manchester United duo Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford.

And according to Diario Gol, the Spanish giants’ chief could try to land one of those two this summer in a swap deal with Man Utd involving Gareth Bale.

The report explains that the Wales international remains a target for United, though the Premier League giants are not currently coming up with an offer that tempts Madrid.

Los Blancos could do business, however, if a player moves the other way in the deal, and Diario Gol claim Perez’s preference would be for Pogba or Rashford.

It certainly seems like being a busy summer of change at the Bernabeu, with Zinedine Zidane’s return as manager announced on Monday.

The French tactician seems likely to be overseeing a major overhaul in terms of personnel, with the Independent claiming he’s been offered big money to spend while the likes of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe are among the club’s targets.

That piece also suggests Bale is likely to leave, so it could well be that one of Pogba or Rashford will be joining the Zidane revolution if a deal can be struck.

This would be a big blow for United, however, with both players performing superbly since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer replaced Jose Mourinho as manager earlier this season.