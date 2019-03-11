(Photo) Manchester United and Arsenal stars spotted in strange embrace before Aubameyang penalty

A fan has spotted something funny going on in the background as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang stepped up to take his penalty for Arsenal against Manchester United.

For some unknown reason, Gunners ace Ainsley Maitland-Niles can be seen holding or hugging Marcus Rashford from behind as they watch Aubameyang prepare to take the penalty.

Bruh why are Rashford and Maitland-Niles doing the Titanic in the background pic.twitter.com/JYZlF3qAgc — Adeeb ? (@_____adeeb) March 11, 2019

What could make sense is Maitland-Niles holding on to Rashford to prevent him getting into the box and helping clear the penalty in case of a save by David de Gea.

But this isn’t exactly commonplace, so it’s certainly an odd one. Maybe they’re just good friends?