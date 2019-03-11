Official: Barcelona confirm key renewal, but these fans hijack announcement with demand

Barcelona have officially confirmed the contract renewal of Jordi Alba, with the defender pictured signing his new deal on Monday.

The 29-year-old has been a fundamental figure in the Barcelona line-up since he arrived from Valencia in 2012, going on to make 284 appearances for the club while winning a whole host of major honours including four La Liga titles and a Champions League.

With that in mind, given he has plenty left in the tank and continues to play a key role on the left side of the backline, coupled with what he brings to the table in an attacking sense, Barcelona will surely be delighted to wrap up a new deal for him.

As noted in the club’s tweet below, Alba has signed a contract renewal which will keep him with the Catalan giants until 2024, and so that now should end all speculation over his future.

However, as seen in the replies to that tweet, many fans decided to use it as an opportunity to make clear their demand to see Barcelona sign Matthijs de Ligt from Ajax this summer.

As per Mundo Deportivo, their hopes of signing the 19-year-old centre-half were given a boost on Monday as it’s claimed that he will prioritise a move to the Nou Camp despite interest from the likes of Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich.

In turn, the fans below who are demanding that he joins current Ajax teammate Frenkie de Jong at the club next season, could well get their wish.

Time will tell though if an agreement can be reached with Ajax, while the focus for now will be celebrating the fact that Alba will remain for the foreseeable future having put pen to paper on a new agreement.

