Ole Gunnar Solskjaer jokingly issues warning to Liverpool ace Virgil van Dijk

Interim Man Utd boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has jokingly suggested that Virgil van Dijk can potentially expect to be evicted this summer.

The Norwegian tactician suffered his first Premier League defeat in charge of the Red Devils against Arsenal on Sunday, but he is still being heavily tipped to land the job on a permanent basis at the end of the season.

SEE MORE: (Photo) – Arsenal brutally troll Manchester United and Solskjaer after win

United are continuing to scrap for a top-four finish in the Premier League, while their hopes of winning the FA Cup and Champions League are still alive.

With that in mind as Solskjaer has led their resurgence since being appointed to replace Jose Mourinho in December, he may well have to make permanent plans to move back to England.

Van Dijk is currently renting his house though, and he has jokingly suggested that the Dutchman should expect to receive something in the post soon.

Asked about the situation, Solskjaer joked: “Yeah, he’s evicted,” he is quoted as saying by The Independent.

Whether or not that’s simply a tongue-in-cheek joke or a genuine hint that he is now a serious candidate for the job this summer is unclear, but Solskjaer has undoubtedly done a great job thus far and has earned the right to be considered.

Nevertheless, if Man Utd fall short in their objectives in the coming months, it could raise question marks to force the club to consider alternative options as there is still a lot on the line for them despite the improved form and style of play under Solskjaer’s stewardship.