Man City boss Pep Guardiola had been linked with a switch to Juventus, but the Spaniard has done his best to dismiss those rumours this past weekend.

As noted by the The Mirror, it had been claimed that he was set to replace Massimiliano Allegri in Turin, with a ‘verbal agreement’ with the Bianconeri even being touted.

It would undoubtedly be a shock move given what the City boss is building at the Etihad, with his young squad in the hunt for a historic quadruple this season while he has seemingly built a group capable of sustaining that success for years to come.

As per BBC Sport, Guardiola dismissed talk of a move to Juventus in his press conference at the weekend, and The Telegraph now note that he has also informed his close friends that he intends on staying at Man City for another two years at least.

However, that could stretch to four years, as he has suggested to those close to him that he would be willing to stay in Manchester until 2023, assuming that he continues to deliver trophies and the hierarchy are pleased with the job that he’s doing.

That will be music to the ears of Man City fans, as ultimately Guardiola could build a real legacy at the club if he remains for seven years in total, leaving his mark for future years too by engraining a culture and style of play at the club which they’ll hope to continue after he leaves.

Time will tell if he manages to stay on for as long as he’s seemingly keen to do so, but the reports above would suggest that Guardiola is going nowhere as he hopes for less distractions for his side as they look to add the Premier League title, FA Cup and Champions League to the League Cup that they’ve already won this season.