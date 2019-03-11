Manchester United ready to pay €80m to clinch transfer of unsettled star

Manchester United are reportedly ready to pay around €80million for the transfer of Barcelona attacking midfielder Philippe Coutinho after his struggles at the Nou Camp.

The Brazil international has not lived up to expectations since leaving Liverpool for Barcelona last season, looking a shadow of the player who lit up the Premier League for much of his time at Anfield.

Coutinho is now seemingly in the shop window at Barca, according to Don Balon, though they’re struggling to attract big fees for the out-of-form playmaker.

The report explains that Coutinho is ‘outnumbered’ at the club, suggesting his team-mates aren’t too happy with his lack of impact.

It remains to be seen if Man Utd can land the 26-year-old this summer, with the Red Devils clearly not offering enough at the moment, if Don Balon’s report is anything to go by.

It might be worth upping their offer as Coutinho could well end up getting back to his best in English football, and would surely be an upgrade on Alexis Sanchez after his struggles across the same time period.