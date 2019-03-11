Photo: AIK fans help Sebastian Larsson score free-kick by ‘blinding’ Osters goalkeeper with smoke

AIK fans played their part in a 4-2 win over Oster in the Swedish Cup this past weekend, helping Sebastian Larsson bag a free-kick.

The former Premier League midfielder opened the scoring for his side in the 7th minute with a trademark free-kick from outside the box.

However, as seen in the images below, he was given a helping hand by his fans as they let off a flair behind the goal ahead of the set-piece, with the smoke created from it seemingly hampering goalkeeper Tobias Andersson’s vision.

Naturally, Oster are said to be trying their luck by lodging a complaint with the Swedish FA, and so it remains to be seen if anything comes from it.

Unfortunately for them, action would surely have needed to be taken at the time of the goal rather than retrospectively, and so their frustrations could fall on deaf ears.

Nevertheless, based on the images below, it has to be argued that it must of been a factor as the goalkeeper is barely visible through the smoke and so would surely have found it difficult to track the flight of the ball.

Sebastian Larsson ser knappt målet pga röken. Hur kan domaren godkänna att frisparken slås där och då?

(Obs..ironi) pic.twitter.com/0LpRlNUmbZ — Dala Ljung (@DalaLjung) March 10, 2019