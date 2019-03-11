Real Madrid transfer target Kylian Mbappe reveals which club he’ll be at next season

Despite suffering more Champions League disappointment with Paris Saint-Germain last week, Kylian Mbappe remains committed to the Ligue 1 giants.

The 20-year-old is having another fine season on an individual level, scoring 29 goals and providing 15 assists in 33 appearances across all competitions.

Further, PSG look set to win another Ligue 1 title as they boast a 14-point lead at the top of the table after 28 games, which would be the World Cup winner’s third consecutive league triumph.

However, the issue is PSG’s continued failure in the Champions League, as they fell short in the last-16 stage again this year with a dramatic defeat to Man Utd last week in Paris.

Despite several managerial changes, the French giants have been unable to advance to the latter stages and emerge as a genuine contender for the trophy, but despite that Mbappe is fully committed to the club’s project moving forward it seems.

“There are many people who will have doubts and will doubt us in future, but I still believe in this project,” he told Telefoot, as noted by Squawka.

“I think that if we stick together we will succeed in doing something special with this club. If we were eliminated then it might be that we were just not up to the task.

“I’ll be here next year for sure, that’s already agreed. It doesn’t help to worry about my personal situation so that’s it. Clear and precise.”

His statement on his future comes amid ongoing speculation of a move to Real Madrid, as noted by AS, although Neymar is also linked with a switch to the Bernabeu and so perhaps after Mbappe ruling out a move, the Spanish giants will target his teammate instead.

Nevertheless, Mbappe’s commitment to PSG should be commended, but time will tell what changes they make elsewhere now to ensure that they can finally get over their Champions League disappointment which ultimately shows no sign of ending.