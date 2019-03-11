Real Madrid transfer target Neymar makes decision on where he will be next season

Paris Saint-Germain superstar Neymar has reportedly decided to stay at the club this summer, thus ruling out a potential Real Madrid move.

The 27-year-old has been in fine form since joining PSG from Barcelona in 2017, scoring 48 goals in just 53 games for the French giants.

However, injuries have been a real issue, while the Ligue 1 champions continue to falter in the Champions League while dominating domestically.

According to Sport last week, it had been suggested that Real Madrid were preparing a whopping €350m offer to try and prise him away from Paris, with Los Blancos seemingly set to end this season empty-handed and in desperate need of major reinforcements.

While such a financial offer would surely have been difficult for PSG to turn down regardless of the fact that Neymar is their talisman alongside Kylian Mbappe, it’s reported that he won’t seek an exit from the Parc des Princes this summer.

As noted by Calciomercato, via UOL Esporte in Brazil, it’s suggested that Neymar has decided to remain with PSG this summer, as perhaps he feels as though there is still unfinished business for him in the French capital.

That in turn could be a real blow for Real Madrid, who will have to consider other options this summer to bolster their attack.

The reigning Champions League winners have arguably failed to adequately fill the void left behind by Cristiano Ronaldo after his exit for Juventus last summer, and so after such a disappointing campaign across the board, it might be time to make real changes at the Bernabeu to get themselves back on track.