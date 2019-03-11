Manchester United to pay Molde £8m compensation fee and announce Solskjaer as permanent manager before the end of the season

Manchester United are reportedly preparing to announce Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as their new permanent manager over the upcoming international break.

The Norwegian tactician has been a revelation as interim manager at Old Trafford, and the Daily Mirror claim he’s now closing in on an official permanent appointment.

The report states Solskjaer’s next game could be his last as United interim boss, with the Red Devils preparing to pay the £8million required to release him from his Molde contract.

The 46-year-old notably left his other club on what initially looked like a loan of sorts, with the plan being that he’d return there.

However, the Mirror now claim United are set to take up their option to sign him full time and pay off the Norwegian side.

This will certainly go down well with MUFC fans, with Solskjaer much loved from his playing days with the club and showing he can cut it as a top-level coach as well.

Other big names had also been linked with the job, but Solskjaer has done so well it would have been very difficult for United to go with anyone else now.