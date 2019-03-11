Menu

‘Goodbye idolo’ – These Chelsea fans fear the worst after shock return touted at Euro giants

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Reports in Spain have suggested that Zinedine Zidane is heading back to Real Madrid, and these Chelsea fans are dreading what it means for them.

As noted by Mundo Deportivo, the French icon is expected to return to the Bernabeu for a second stint in charge of the Spanish giants, with an appointment being made as early as Monday.

SEE MORE: Laura Woods produces EPIC response to troll, DESTROYS him with comeback

With that in mind, it’s a blow in itself as Marca had previously suggested that the Blues were keen to appoint Zidane as their new coach with Maurizio Sarri struggling to entirely convince in his debut campaign at Stamford Bridge.

However, these Chelsea fans fear that it could result in a major double blow as they are concerned over what it could mean for Eden Hazard’s future at the club.

As noted by The Guardian, the Belgian talisman has continued to be linked with a move to the Spanish capital, and so now with his self-confessed idol back in the hot-seat at Real Madrid, it could mean that he is given even more of a reason to seal a move away from Chelsea.

No official word has come from Real Madrid as of yet as to whether or not Zidane has been appointed, and it remains to be seen if Real Madrid can even agree on terms with Chelsea over a sale this summer.

In turn, there are still a number of pieces that must fall into place before Chelsea fans have their worst nightmare scenario play out, but ultimately it sounds as though Zidane will no longer be an option to be their next coach and that could have a devastating knock-on effect in their attempts to keep Hazard, as per the reports above.

More Stories about Eden Hazard
More Stories Eden Hazard Zinedine Zidane