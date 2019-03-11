Reports in Spain have suggested that Zinedine Zidane is heading back to Real Madrid, and these Chelsea fans are dreading what it means for them.

As noted by Mundo Deportivo, the French icon is expected to return to the Bernabeu for a second stint in charge of the Spanish giants, with an appointment being made as early as Monday.

SEE MORE: Laura Woods produces EPIC response to troll, DESTROYS him with comeback

With that in mind, it’s a blow in itself as Marca had previously suggested that the Blues were keen to appoint Zidane as their new coach with Maurizio Sarri struggling to entirely convince in his debut campaign at Stamford Bridge.

However, these Chelsea fans fear that it could result in a major double blow as they are concerned over what it could mean for Eden Hazard’s future at the club.

As noted by The Guardian, the Belgian talisman has continued to be linked with a move to the Spanish capital, and so now with his self-confessed idol back in the hot-seat at Real Madrid, it could mean that he is given even more of a reason to seal a move away from Chelsea.

No official word has come from Real Madrid as of yet as to whether or not Zidane has been appointed, and it remains to be seen if Real Madrid can even agree on terms with Chelsea over a sale this summer.

In turn, there are still a number of pieces that must fall into place before Chelsea fans have their worst nightmare scenario play out, but ultimately it sounds as though Zidane will no longer be an option to be their next coach and that could have a devastating knock-on effect in their attempts to keep Hazard, as per the reports above.

Zidane to Madrid means Hazard is off this summer. Double blow for Chelsea — ? (@RajanCarefree) March 11, 2019

Zidane back to Madrid, @hazardeden10 please resist the temptation. We need you more than ever — Matt G (@ChelseaCF7) March 11, 2019

Zidane back at Real Madrid is not good news for us. Hazard will be all the more eager to join them. — Chelsea Rumours (@ChelseaRumours) March 11, 2019

Zidane is going back to Madrid?? Hope this is not true. This is every Chelsea supporters nightmare — FADEN (@G_faden) March 11, 2019

So Chelsea will not be getting Zidane and probably keeping Sarri. Chelsea will also he losing Hazard. Then add this transfer ban, we’re going to turn into Arsenal ? — José (@Jose_Ferreiraa) March 11, 2019

Zidane’s return to Real Madrid is trouble for Chelsea#CFC — Chelsea Uncensored (@cfc_uncensored) March 11, 2019

Zidane going back to Real Madrid may mean curtains for Chelsea in trying to persuade Eden to stay. — Dean Drury (@deanodrury1) March 11, 2019

Zidane back to Madrid which means the slim chances we had of keeping Hazard are gone. Eden is gone in the summer. — Chelsea FC Obviously (@ObviouslyCFC) March 11, 2019