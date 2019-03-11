Revealed: Zinedine Zidane lines up AUDACIOUS £150m bid for Liverpool star as part of Real Madrid revolution

Zinedine Zidane has requested the transfer of Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk as he prepares to rebuild Real Madrid in the summer.

The French tactician has just returned to the Bernabeu after ten months away, with the club struggling badly since he left at the end of last season.

The Independent have claimed Zidane has been guaranteed plenty of money and control at Real, and have linked big names like Neymar and Kylian Mbappe as being among the club’s targets for next season.

On top of that, CaughtOffside understands the 46-year-old would also be eager to see Florentino Perez set aside a large amount to strengthen in defence, with Van Dijk his priority.

The Netherlands international has been world class in his time at Anfield, and would likely cost around £150million to prise away.

It remains to be seen if Madrid could be successful in getting this through, with the Daily Mirror reporting a few days ago that Liverpool were preparing a new big-money contract for the former Southampton man as both Real and Barcelona were credited with a growing interest in him.

A signing like Van Dijk looks ideal to come in as a long-term replacement for Sergio Ramos at Madrid, while Raphael Varane’s form has also gone downhill, leaving his future in some doubt.

Liverpool have lost big names to La Liga’s big two in the past, with Xabi Alonso previously being poached by Los Blancos, while the likes of Luis Suarez, Philippe Coutinho and Javier Mascherano have ended up being snapped up by Barcelona.

Losing Van Dijk would be another big blow, and Zidane seems ready to pile more misery onto the Reds this summer.