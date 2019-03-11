Video: LA FC co-owner Will Ferrell singing and dancing with fans in the crowd during MLS victory

Los Angeles FC co-owner Will Ferrell was spotted going wild in the stands with supporters watching the team secure a 4-1 win on Sunday.
LA strolled to a comfortable win over Portland to maintain their 100% start to the season and move into second place in the Western Conference.
Hollywood superstar Will Ferrell was in attendance, a regular at matches since buying a stake in the MLS franchise back in 2016 and he was happy to join in with the crowd’s celebrations towards the end of the game.
Our 4-1 win by the numbers.
Ferrell was spotted singing and dancing with the fans around his owner’s box, clearly in a jubilant mood after enjoying another successful afternoon at the Banc of California Stadium.
Check out a clip of Ferrell’s antics below, via Twitter.
Will Ferrell turning up with the 3252 all the way from his owners' box is amazing. How many owners in the world of soccer are doing things like this? Another great atmosphere tonight in LA.
