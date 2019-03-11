Video: Luka Modric shows exactly why he is a Ballon d’Or winner with superb solo goal for Real Madrid

Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric found the net during a comfortable win over Real Valladolid on Sunday, capping a fine individual display.

The Blancos were looking to bounce back in La Liga after a Champions League exit at the hands of Ajax last week but found themselves a goal down away at Valladolid after 29 minutes.

Fortunately, Anuar Tuhami’s strike sparked Madrid into action and Raphael Varane equalised five minutes later before a Karim Benzema double put the visitors in control early in the second half.

Modric added gloss to the scoreline late on with the best goal of the game, picking the ball up on the left-hand side and driving into the box before bamboozling the opposition defender with a crafty step-over and calmly sliding the ball into the net.

The superb solo goal showed exactly why the Croatian star was named the 2018 Ballon d’Or winner and that even at 33-years-old, he still has plenty to offer this Madrid side.

Check out a video of the brilliant Modric effort below, via Twitter.

| GOAL! | Ballon d’Or winner Luka Modric puts the game to bed ? Modric said he had the worst week of his career not too long ago but he has clearly put that behind him now… pic.twitter.com/Z2ukA6BDre — Eleven Sports (@ElevenSports_UK) March 10, 2019