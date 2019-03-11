Zinedine Zidane has spoken about receiving offers from other clubs after returning as Real Madrid manager today.

The French tactician unsurprisingly attracted plenty of interest after leaving the Bernabeu at the end of last season, following an immensely successful first stint at the club.

Zidane is now back after Madrid’s crisis campaign under first Julen Lopetegui and then Santiago Solari, and he spoke to the press today upon completing his return.

While he did not name any names, Zidane claims to have had several offers come his way, though he suggested he preferred to be with Real.

“I had several proposals, but I did not want to leave to other teams, I want to be here,” he was quoted by the Guardian.

It had been claimed earlier in the season by the Mail that the 46-year-old was a target for Manchester United but had some reservations about taking the job.

Zidane had also been linked with Chelsea recently, and had supposedly in fact been close to reaching an agreement to replace Maurizio Sarri, according to the Sun.

He may have hinted at this with his comments in his press conference today, though we may never know for sure precisely who got in touch with him during his ten months away from the game.

There’s no doubt, however, that it would have been great to see him try his luck in the Premier League, with Chelsea certainly in need of an upgrade on Sarri, even if United have probably solved their managerial issues with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.