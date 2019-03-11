Zinedine Zidane’s return to Real Madrid looks like being good news for Manchester United’s transfer plans ahead of the summer.

According to the Independent, it’s looking imminent for Zidane to make a swift return to Real Madrid, less than a year after leaving the job at the Bernabeu.

The Frenchman stepped down days after winning the Champions League final last season – his third success in a row in the competition.

Since then, Real have had an awful season under Julen Lopetegui and then Santiago Solari, with the club recently exiting both the Copa del Rey and the Champions League in quick succession.

A return certainly makes sense for Madrid, with the Independent claiming they’ve lured Zidane back with the promise of big transfers and changes to the squad this summer.

Gareth Bale cleared to leave for Manchester United?

One name who could be on his way out in this big overhaul is Gareth Bale, whom the Independent claim is now likely to leave along with Luka Modric, while big names like Eden Hazard and Neymar are being targeted to come in in his place.

It may already be that a move to Manchester United is in the works, with Diario Gol recently stating the Welshman had a verbal agreement on a move to Old Trafford in a move likely to cost around £68million, according to another recent piece, this time from Don Balon, linking him with MUFC.

Zidane’s return, however, could be just what the Red Devils need to help push Bale out of the door, with the 29-year-old notably not playing much under him towards the end of his reign last season.

Bale may not have been at his best recently, but on his day is a world class performer who could be precisely what’s needed at United as an upgrade on Alexis Sanchez.