Hazard, Pochettino, Ronaldo – 5 winners and 6 losers from Zidane’s return, with Manchester United happy but mixed news for Chelsea

So, Zinedine Zidane is back to sort out the mess at Real Madrid, with the club absolutely falling apart since his departure ten short months ago. The question now is, what will this do to the manager merry-go-round, and how will it add to the madness that is the summer transfer window?

Here’s a look at the winners and losers from this deal, with mixed news for Chelsea, Manchester United, Juventus and others…

WINNERS

Eden Hazard

A known Zidane fan. Could this be what clinches Hazard’s long-awaited move to the Bernabeu? That contract is still not signed, and let’s not forget what a love-in the pair have been involved in together in the past:

“Everyone knows the respect I have for Zidane as a player, but also as a manager. He was my idol,” Hazard told Belgian TV in 2017, as quoted by the Telegraph. “I do not know what will happen in the future. However, for sure, to play under Zidane would be a dream.”

“After Messi and Ronaldo, Hazard is my favourite player. It is spectacular to see him play,” Zidane was quoted by Sky Sports back in 2015.

Chelsea may well have had a chance of keeping Hazard if there weren’t that added lure of Zidane waiting for him in Spain, but that task looks a great deal harder now.

Maurizio Sarri

Still a winner despite potentially losing his star player, Sarri should at least have a better shot of holding on to his job now after this development.

The Sun recently claimed Zidane was close to an agreement to take over from the struggling Italian at Stamford Bridge, but clearly that claim proved wide of the mark.

With the Frenchman now off the market, the options look a lot more limited for Chelsea, who may well decide to stick with what they’ve got instead.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Impressing as interim manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer may well have the Manchester United job wrapped up anyway.

Still, the Evening Standard recently claimed Zidane was still one of the candidates in mind for the Red Devils, so Solskjaer can be relieved that he’ll no longer be in the frame.

Other big names may still be available and tempting for Man Utd, but Zidane’s success means he would surely have been one of the biggest threats to Solskjaer getting the job.

The Norwegian will be a happy man tonight.

Isco

It’s been a disastrous season for Isco at Real Madrid, who struggled for playing time under both Julen Lopetegui and Santiago Solari, and one imagines he’ll be one of the most relieved men at the club to hear Zidane’s coming back.

Massimiliano Allegri

Don Balon recently claimed a deal was more or less in place for Zidane to replace Massimiliano Allegri at Juventus next season.

Clearly, that isn’t happening with Real Madrid’s official site stating Zidane’s contract runs until 2022.

In short, Allegri will be another very happy man this evening.

LOSERS

Gareth Bale

According to the Independent, Bale is now expected to be one of the big names on his way out of Madrid this summer.

The Wales international struggled towards the end of his time under Zidane, sounding clearly peeved after only being named on the bench before coming on to score twice in the Champions League final win over Liverpool.

Jose Mourinho

Just days ago, Goal claimed Mourinho was close to rejoining Real Madrid.

Somewhat brutally for the Portuguese, he’s been snubbed for the one big club you felt he might still have a shot at following his career being left in tatters after a disastrous spell at Manchester United.

Mourinho could surely one day get a hero’s welcome at Inter Milan or Porto, but a big gig like Real Madrid probably won’t be coming along again soon.

Cristiano Ronaldo

As noted above, Don Balon thought Zidane was heading to Juventus. One can well imagine Cristiano Ronaldo would have been keen on a reunion with the man who helped him win three of his five Champions League crowns, but he’ll now have to settle for Allegri. Life is hard.

Mauricio Pochettino

Linked many times with the Real Madrid job, most recently by the Sun, Pochettino looks to have missed out for the time being. With Tottenham surely unlikely to as easily allow him a move to a Premier League rival, does that mean the Argentine is stuck in north London for the long term?

James Rodriguez

Like Bale, a player who struggled to feature regularly under Zidane. With his two-year loan at Bayern Munich about to come to an end, James Rodriguez can’t be too pleased with this development at Real Madrid.

PSG

Out of the Champions League early again, Paris Saint-Germain can now be braced for some big spending at Real Madrid to keep Zidane happy, and the Independent report above says their star duo Neymar and Kylian Mbappe are in the Spanish giants’ sights.