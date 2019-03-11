(Photo) Zinedine Zidane rocks up for Real Madrid return in incredible outfit

Zinedine Zidane is back at Real Madrid, and back in style too.

Just check out this photo below of the Frenchman returning for his unveiling today wearing a stylish suit with jeans that look like he accidentally shrunk in the wash.

? El 'estilo Zidane' está de vuelta pic.twitter.com/3Ybg1evnmA — AS (@diarioas) March 11, 2019

Zidane will certainly have enjoyed his time off for the last ten months, with Real Madrid falling apart since he left the job at the end of last season.

If he can be anything like as successful as he was in his first spell, this will end up being a good move for Los Blancos.

Still, we imagine Zidane will be sorting out his wardrobe a little bit before getting back to work.