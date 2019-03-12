Arsenal handed huge boost for second leg vs Rennes

Arsenal have reportedly been handed the huge boost of Alexandre Lacazette’s return for the second leg of their Europa League tie against Rennes.

The Gunners trail 3-1 from a hugely disappointing first game in France, where they took an early lead through Alex Iwobi but completely fell apart after a first-half red card from Laurent Koscielny.

A 2-0 win at the Emirates Stadium would see them through thanks to that away goal, and that will certainly be a less daunting task with a player of Lacazette’s quality back in the side.

The France international had been banned after a red card against BATE Borisov in the previous round, but Arsenal’s official site now reports that Uefa have shortened his suspension, meaning he can return in the next game.

Despite making a slow start to life in England, Lacazette has had a superb season under Unai Emery and should now surely be very much in contention to go back into the Spaniard’s first XI for the return game against Rennes.

Uefa’s statement on the matter reads as follows:

‘The appeal lodged by Arsenal FC has been partially upheld. To suspend the Arsenal FC player Alexandre Lacazette for two (2) Uefa competition matches for which he would be otherwise eligible for serious rough play.

‘Note: Lacazette has already served the two-match suspension following Arsenal FC’s Uefa Europa League matches – round of 32 second-leg match against BATE Borisov on February 21, and round of 16 first-leg match against Rennes on March 7.’