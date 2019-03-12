Menu

Arsenal star Mesut Ozil reacts to Cristiano Ronaldo masterclass for Juventus

Arsenal FC
Posted by

Arsenal star Mesut Ozil could not hide his admiration as his old Real Madrid team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo destroyed Atletico Madrid for Juventus in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

The Portugal international was at his very best to score a hat trick against Atletico, sending Juve through 3-2 on aggregate and continuing his love affair with the Champions League.

MORE: (Photos) Georgina Rodriguez in tears as Cristiano Ronaldo fires Juventus past Atletico Madrid

Ronaldo has won the last three finals in a row with former club Real Madrid, and on tonight’s evidence, looks determined to add to his impressive individual trophy collection with Juventus.

It’s big games like this that the Serie A giants signed Ronaldo for, and Ozil certainly seemed well aware of his brilliance as he watched this evening.

Ozil simply tweeted that the 34-year-old was putting on an ‘amazing show’, and that pretty much sums it up almost every time he steps out onto a Champions League pitch.

Can Ronaldo continue this hot streak in Europe and fire Massimiliano Allegri’s side to the trophy come the end of the season?

More Stories / Latest News
More Stories Cristiano Ronaldo Mesut Ozil