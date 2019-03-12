Man United and Liverpool make approach for £129m star, transfer could go through with help from Chelsea

Manchester United and Liverpool could be given a helping hand in their rumoured transfer pursuit of Real Madrid star Marco Asensio if Chelsea sell Eden Hazard to the Spanish giants.

This is the latest update on potential ins and outs at the Bernabeu this summer from Don Balon, who state that both Man Utd and Liverpool have made approaches to sign Asensio, who is valued at around £129million, though that fee is negotiable.

The Spain international is not having the best season of his life, but has long looked one of Europe’s brightest young talents, and could undoubtedly go on to have a great career at the right club.

Don Balon claim he’d like to try his luck in the Premier League, and views either United or Liverpool as good fits for him.

The report explains that he’d be ready to walk out of his current club if they sign Hazard or Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe this summer.

These two would undoubtedly threaten Asensio’s place in the team, and it may be that Zinedine Zidane would welcome a fresh start after returning to the club.

With Asensio not progressing as many would have hoped, cashing in on the 23-year-old for around £129m could be seen as tempting business to fund signings elsewhere.

This is all the more reason for Chelsea fans to hope they keep hold of star player Hazard, who would not only be incredibly hard to replace, but who would leave them exposed to seeing two of their biggest rivals strengthened in attack by his exit.