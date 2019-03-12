Aubameyang set to revive infamous superhero celebration if he scores for Arsenal against Rennes

Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will bring back his once-famed superhero mask to celebrate if he finds the back of the net in the Europa League.

The Gunners hitman has been in sparkling form this season, scoring 17 goals in 29 Premier League matches to put himself only one goal behind Sergio Aguero in the standings for the Golden Boot.

His latest strike came via the penalty spot in a 2-0 home win over Manchester United on Sunday and the 29-year-old has revealed that he originally planned to revive an infamous superhero celebration during the match.

Aubameyang became known for his extravagant celebrations while at Saint Ettiene and Borussia Dortmund, donning masks after scoring which he kept hidden in the back of the net.

The Gabonese superstar has transformed into Spiderman and Batman on the pitch over the years but at the Emirates Stadium, he has still yet to debut the popular celebration.

As The Sun reports, speaking after Arsenal’s latest win Aubameyang stated: “I had a special celebration planned but I couldn’t find my mask.

“I asked a member of the staff to put it in the back of the net but when I scored the penalty I couldn’t find it.

“But no worries. Maybe next time.”

The deadly centre-forward will have his next opportunity to revive the celebration when the Gunners host Rennes in a second leg last-16 Europa League tie on Thursday.

Arsenal are 3-1 down from the first leg in France and if they are to progress any further in this year’s competition, goals will be needed in abundance at the Emirates.

If Aubameyang starts, he will be expected to find the net and more often than not, he manages to live up to expectations in the final third.

The clinical striker could be key to Arsenal’s faint hopes of silverware come May and as an added bonus for the club’s fans, a new masked hero may emerge later in the week.