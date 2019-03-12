Video: Bernardo Silva caps flowing team move as Man City put five past Schalke

Manchester City are now 5-0 up and turning on the style in tonight’s Champions League clash against Schalke.

Bernardo Silva is the latest to get in on the act, scoring with a neat finish to cap a flowing team move involving an assist by Leroy Sane, who is having the time of his life against his old club this evening.

City are absolutely strolling into the quarter-finals of the Champions League now, and one imagines they’ll face harder tests than this along the way to trying to win the trophy.

Still, when they play like this, it’s hard to think of a team in Europe that can prevent them winning the Champions League for the first time in their history.