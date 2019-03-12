Chelsea resigned to losing Eden Hazard and name price for Real Madrid to complete transfer

Chelsea are reportedly planning for life without Eden Hazard as they now expect there’s not much they can do to prevent the Belgian sealing a transfer to Real Madrid.

The Blues are in a difficult situation as Hazard will be in the final year of his contract next season, which severely weakens their negotiating position.

The 28-year-old would be a fine signing for Real Madrid as they are yet to truly replace Cristiano Ronaldo, and he would likely cost them around £100million as Chelsea set that as their asking price, according to the Telegraph.

The Telegraph have also claimed Madrid have already been in touch about a potential move for Hazard as speculation hots up ahead of what is likely to be a busy summer of rebuilding at the Bernabeu.

Zinedine Zidane has just returned as manager at Real and will surely need to make plenty of changes to this squad after their major loss of form this term.

Hazard’s arrival would certainly be a boost for Los Blancos, and it now looks increasingly likely that this long-awaited transfer will finally happen.