The 2019 Cheltenham Festival is now upon us as horse racing fans get ready for four days of punting fun in the leafy suburb of Gloucestershire.

Bumper crowds are to be expected, tills will be be ringing and losing bets thrown into the air from Tuesday 12th March to Friday 15th March. It will be four days of top quality Grade One action as the finest horses from England and Ireland do battle.

How to watch Cheltenham Live Streaming?

With so much at stake there’s plenty to get involved with and many questions to be asked.

Can Apples’s Jade upset two time winner Buveur Dair in the Champion Hurdle on Tuesday?

Does Altior simply have to turn up to win the Champion Chase on the Wednesday?

Can Native River once again take the Gold Cup?

What time does the Cheltenham Festival Start?

The Cheltenham Festival runs from today, Tuesday 12th March and finishes up on Friday 15th March. The first race begins at 1.30, the Supreme Novices Hurdle, while the final race each day starts at 5.30.

How many Cheltenham races are there?

There are no less than seven races each day from Tuesday to Friday at the Festival so there’s plenty of opportunity to watch the racing each day.

There are many ways you can watch all the racing online. The easiest way is to watch via Bet365, who announce they have live feeds of every race at the Festival. All you need to do is sign up, deposit only 50 pence and the well known Stoke outfit will give you access to their live streaming service.

This means that you can watch using your mobile phone, tablet and more.

Cheltenham Tuesday Race Schedule

1:30 Supreme Novices

2:10 Arkle Challenge

2.50 Ultima Handicap

3.10 Champion Hurdle

4.10 Mares Hurdle

4.50 Close Brothers

5.30 National Hunt

Watch and bet geo restrictions apply – funded account required & bet must have placed a bet in the last 24 hours to qualify to access streams. 18+ Begambleaware