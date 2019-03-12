Man United open talks over playmaker and line up winger bid in potential £180m double transfer

Manchester United have reportedly opened talks over a potential transfer swoop for struggling Barcelona playmaker Philippe Coutinho.

The Brazil international is not having the best period of his career at the Nou Camp after looking world class during his time at Liverpool.

And as such, the Independent now claim Man Utd have been in touch with Barca over potentially signing Coutinho, whilst also being prepared to try a bid of around £80million for Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho.

Together, the pair would no doubt be expensive, but could give the Red Devils a fearsome new-look attack for next season.

Given the fine work interim manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has done with the squad at his disposal, one can only imagine how well he could do with signings like that to add to his squad if he gets the manager’s job permanently.

It’s previously been suggested by the Mirror that Coutinho would cost around £100m and that he wants the move to Old Trafford.

With players like Alexis Sanchez and Juan Mata in need of replacements, these two could be immense upgrades in attack for United if they somehow get them both.

However, the Independent suggest a move for Sancho is more of a priority than Coutinho, despite some level of contact already being made over the 26-year-old.