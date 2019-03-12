Video: Cristiano Ronaldo’s brilliant header puts Juventus back in this tie vs Atletico Madrid

Cristiano Ronaldo – who else – has scored the opening goal for Juventus against Atletico Madrid this evening to make it 1-0 on the night.

This means Juve now trail only 2-1 on aggregate and will feel they’re back in this tie after a strong start to tonight’s game in Turin.

Watch the Ronaldo goal video above as the Portugal international shows all his trademark power and class in the penalty area to get in to the box and stoop down to convert a powerful header.

It really is vintage Ronaldo, who scored plenty of goals against Atletico in his days as a Real Madrid player, including in the Champions League.

They’ll be absolutely sick of the sight of him by now. Game on!