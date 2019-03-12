Video: Cristiano Ronaldo completes stunning hat-trick to put Juventus in front on aggregate vs Atletico Madrid

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored from the penalty spot to make it 3-0 to Juventus in tonight’s Champions League clash against Atletico Madrid and 3-2 on aggregate in the tie.

The Portugal international netted two headers earlier in the game and has now made it a stunning hat-trick that will surely take Juve through to the quarter-finals.

Nights like this just show how special Ronaldo is, with the 34-year-old absolutely relishing the biggest games in this competition.

Having fired Real Madrid to three final wins in a row, can he now be the man to inspire Juventus to glory this season?