Video: Cristiano Ronaldo ruins Koke with brilliant skill in Juventus vs Atletico Madrid

Cristiano Ronaldo had a great night for Juventus against Atletico Madrid, scoring a hat trick to fire his side through to the Champions League quarter-finals.

But he also had time to turn on the style away from the penalty area, with this lovely little turn on Atletico midfielder Koke.

Just watch the way Ronaldo uses his body and footballing intelligence to swerve away from the Spaniard and leave him wondering what on earth happened to him.

Just an all-round phenomenal talent and another memorable game from him in the Champions League.