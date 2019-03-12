€40m scouted Arsenal transfer target is Plan B, Gunners to prioritise classy winger

Arsenal are reportedly still eager to prioritise Roma winger Cengiz Under this summer, amid reports linking them with AC Milan star Suso.

Unai Emery’s side have put themselves in a strong position to secure a top-four finish in the Premier League this season, as they sit in fourth place with a two-point cushion with eight games to go.

It remains to be seen if they can hold on to that spot, as it will undoubtedly give them a financial boost this summer to secure Champions League revenue while also appealing to potential signings.

As noted in La Gazzetta dello Sport journalist Nicolo Schira’s tweet below, it had been claimed on Monday that Arsenal had sent a scout to watch Suso in action last weekend.

Last saturday #Arsenal has sent his scout in Italy to watch #Suso in Chievo-Milan. #Gunners are interested in him (but is not the first choise as a winger) for the next season. #transfers #AFC — Nicolò Schira (@NicoSchira) March 11, 2019

He specifically adds that the Spaniard isn’t their first choice target to strengthen in the wide positions, while TeamTalk note that the former Liverpool ace has a €40m release clause in his current contract.

However, The Sun claim that Roma’s Under remains their top target, which ties in with the above point, with the 21-year-old continuing to shine at the Stadio Olimpico.

Prior to suffering an injury setback, the Turkish international bagged six goals and nine assists in 25 appearances in all competitions.

With his pace, movement, technical quality and creativity in the final third, coupled with an eye for goal, it could be argued that he’d be a better fit for Emery, particularly considering his energy and work-rate off the ball.

While Suso is arguably the more established of the pair, he can be criticised for switching off defensively, and based on what we’ve seen with Emery and Mesut Ozil so far this season, that is arguably something that won’t appeal to the Spanish tactician.

In turn, it would seem as though Under will be the top target, but clearly if they did indeed send a scout out to watch Suso again last weekend, Arsenal are considering alternative options.