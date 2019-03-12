Eden Hazard gives manager confirmation over Chelsea-Real Madrid transfer during talks on Monday

Chelsea star Eden Hazard has given a firm ‘yes’ to Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane over a transfer from Stamford Bridge to the Bernabeu.

The Belgium international chatted to Zidane on the phone yesterday, the same day the manager made his return to Real Madrid after ten months away from management.

And according to Don Balon, Hazard did not need much convincing before deciding he wanted to move to Real to play under Zidane, and that he would now definitely not be signing a new contract with Chelsea.

This is a huge blow for the Blues, with the 28-year-old long proving one of their best and most important players, and one who’ll be hard to replace.

It remains to be seen if Chelsea will be persuaded to let Hazard go for any kind of reasonable price this summer, but with the player set to be in the final year of his contract next season, they’re not in a strong negotiating position.

Madrid could really do with a player like Hazard to come in and help them replace Cristiano Ronaldo, whose departure for Juventus last summer has proven a huge blow.