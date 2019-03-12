Football Betting Odds for 2018/2019 Premier League and Champions League races

This season’s Premier League title race looks set to go down to the last week, with Manchester City and Liverpool still in the running to clinch top spot.

Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal, Manchester United and Chelsea are embroiled in a battle to claim the other two Champions League qualification spots, meaning fans of the ‘Big Six’ are set for an exciting end to the campaign.

Read on as we look at the betting odds for the title race and the fight to secure a top four place.

City in pole position

Having looked down and out after losing at Newcastle United at the end of January, six wins in a row for City has cranked up the pressure on Liverpool.

The Reds’ 4-2 victory over Burnley left them a point behind City with eight games to play and Pep Guardiola’s side are big favourites to go on and defend the title.

The latest odds to win the title on football betting sites listed at onlinesportsbettingsites.co.uk have City at 4/11 to finish top of the pile and that looks an accurate reflection of their chances.

Their most difficult match is the visit to face United on April 24, but if they can avoid defeat at Old Trafford the title should be theirs once again.

City’s greater strength in strength in depth has been they key over the past few weeks and they look banker material to retain their title.

Liverpool poised to blow big chance

Liverpool’s long wait to win the Premier League looks set to go on for at least another year. City’s defeat at Newcastle left the Reds in pole position, but Jurgen Klopp’s side were unable to hammer home their advantage.

Draws against the likes of Leicester City, West Ham United and others have derailed their challenge and Liverpool look poised to blow a big opportunity to end their title drought.

Star forward Mohamed Salah has gone missing over the last few weeks, leaving Liverpool reliant on other supposedly less-talented players to get their goals.

If Liverpool do miss out, questions will rightly be asked about Klopp’s failure to deliver silverware at Anfield.

The Reds have drifted to 5/2 to win the title, but it’s difficult to imagine City allowing them back into the race during the run-in.

Spurs in danger of missing out

Spurs had done well to keep themselves in touching distance of the top two, but four games without a win at a crucial part of the season has ended their challenge.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side are now looking nervously over their shoulders, with just four points separating them from sixth-placed Chelsea.

With the Blues having a game in hand on the three sides above them, it is tough to predict who will join City and Liverpool in the Champions League next term.

However, Spurs have previously been accused of bottling it when the pressure is on and it would be no surprise to see them drop out of the top four.

They still have to travel to face City and Liverpool during the run-in, while some of their other fixtures also look tricky.

Spurs have four games in their last eight that they should win, but odds of 13/8 to finish in the top three are stingy.

Resurgent United fancied to clinch third place

Temporary manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has inspired a remarkable transformation in United’s fortunes, sparking talk that they can claim third place this season.

United have taken 32 points from a possible 39 under Solskjaer and they look a good bet to qualify for the Champions League despite losing at Arsenal over the weekend.

The Red Devils were 13 points behind Spurs when the Norwegian took over from Jose Mourinho, but they have closed the gap to just three points with eight games to play.

United still have to face City and Chelsea this season, but they will head into each of those games confident that they can secure a positive result.

Injuries have hit United’s squad hard recently, but Solskjaer’s faith in some of the club’s younger players has been rewarded with some impressive performances.

With Spurs on the slide, United’s current odds of 4/1 to finish in the top three look too good to ignore.

Improving Arsenal will fall short

Arsenal boosted their hopes of a top four finish with a 2-0 victory over United, but their away form could prove to be their undoing this season.

The Gunners have won just two of their last 10 league matches away from the Emirates Stadium and that record could cost them dearly in the final reckoning.

Most of Arsenal’s remaining fixtures look favourable on paper, with none of their last eight matches coming against one of the other members of the ‘Big Six’.

However, the Gunners face some tricky looking away games during the run-in and it would be a brave move to back them at odds of 5/2 to claim a top four spot.

Sarri can have the last laugh at Chelsea

It’s been a mixed first season for Mauricio Sarri at Stamford Bridge, but his Chelsea side are fancied to end the campaign in the top four.

The Blues are currently three points off fourth place with a game in hand and their run-in doesn’t look overly difficult.

Visits to Anfield and Old Trafford won’t be easy, but their other seven matches all look winnable and Chelsea look a big threat to Spurs and Arsenal’s hopes of finishing in the top four.

Sarri’s handling of goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga’s petulance in the Carabao Cup final showed he is a manager not to be messed with and that should stand Chelsea in good stead over the next couple of months.

Chelsea can be backed at 15/1 to finish in the top four and win the Europa League – that looks a solid wager.