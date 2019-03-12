Its well known that Michael Owen has his own stables in Cheshire, Sir Alex Ferguson had a significant stake in Rock of Gibraltar, who won more than seven Grade One races, while Peter Crouch, members of the Manchester Utd team, Paul Merson, Joey Barton and many more have been spotted out and about at the Cheltenham Festival.

There’s good news for you and me however, as you can now rub shoulders with your idols at the home of jump racing.

You may not have the bank balance of Michael Carrick or Michael Owen but if you are having a punt on the racing where’s your money going?

Cheltenham Festival Offer – Bet365

First up, get an account with Bet365 here who also offer £100 in bet credits for punters to use at the Festival- they are also best odds guaranteed and come highly recommended.

Cheltenham Festival Day One

So, you’ve bought your racecard, now its time to cast an eye over which horses you think will be first past the post.

Looking to get the week off to a flyer in the opening day Tuesday is Buveur d’Air, with a point to prove, looks good value at 2/1 in the Champion Hurdle, which is the feature race and begins at 3.30.

The Nicky Henderson trained sensation is looking to become one of just a handful of horses to win the race three times. It won’t be easy, but he should have enough to see off a classy field.

Cheltenham Festival Day Two

Looking forward into Wednesday, you can’t look past another Nicky Henderson trained horse in Altior, who runs in the Queen Mother Champion Chase at 3.30

Unbeaten in 11 starts over fences the six time grade 1 winner is looking to retain his Champion Chase crown and is 4/9 to do so.

Held over 3 miles and 80 yards the RSA Novices’ Chase is set to be an intriguing affair on Wednesday.

Santini is a strong contender having won a Grade 2 contest on his chasing debut, but it’s Delta Work who looks the horse to beat.

With two Grade 1s to his name already he looks a good price at 10/3 in the race which beings at 2.10.

The gutsy Tiger Roll backed up last year’s win in the Cross Country with an outstanding victory in the Grand National only a few weeks later.

12 months on and the Gigginstown Stud is looking for back to back glory at the Festival. Tiger Roll looks a worthy wager at 11/10 to win the Cross Country which begins Wednesday at 4.10.

Cheltenham Festival Day Three

Paisley Park heads the betting in Thursday’s Stayers Hurdle and he gets our nod.

Disappointing in last year’s Albert Bartlett, the Emma Lavelle trained seven year old has since been faultless and looks good value at 15/8 to romp home.

That completes our card for the week – A tenner on the fivefold pays around £1110, good luck folks.

If you are going to the Festival keep an eye out – you may bump into a famous footballer or two.

Above all please remember that these tips are not guaranteed to win – and please gamble responsibly. Begambleaware.

**Bet365 Free Bet Pick up £100 bet credits on any sport. New Customers only. Sign up, deposit £5 or more to your account and bet365 will match your qualifying deposit in Bet Credits when you place qualifying bets to the same value and they are settled. Min odds/bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. 18+ begambleaware**