Gareth Bale issues transfer threat to Real Madrid as he’s only ready to join one club

Real Madrid winger Gareth Bale is reportedly making it clear to his club that he only wants a transfer to Manchester United or to stay at the Bernabeu.

This is the latest from Spanish source Don Balon, who report of United’s interest in Bale, though they seem some way off reaching Real’s asking price at the moment.

This doesn’t put Madrid in the best position in terms of negotiating a sale, as it’s clear they would be unable to cash in on the Wales international at all unless they accept some kind of offer from United.

It’s been another frustrating season for Bale at Real, with the 29-year-old increasingly looking past his best and perhaps in need of a change of scene.

A return to the Premier League could be just what the doctor ordered for Bale, whose best form in his career came in his time as a Tottenham player.

There seems little doubt the former Spurs man would be a fine addition for United if he could get back to his best, with the Red Devils in need of an upgrade on the struggling Alexis Sanchez.

A pacey, strong, direct player with an eye for goal, Bale at his best seems a perfect fit for Man Utd’s style of play under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Luckily for them, it seems he doesn’t want to consider moving anywhere else this summer.