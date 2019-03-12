(Photos) Georgina Rodriguez in tears as Cristiano Ronaldo fires Juventus past Atletico Madrid

Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo had one very emotional fan in the stands against Atletico Madrid on Tuesday night – his partner Georgina Rodriguez.

See the screen-grabs below that show Ronaldo’s missus in tears as she witnessed her man produce something very special in this big Champions League win.

2-0 down from the first leg against Atletico, Ronaldo’s hat trick fired Juventus through to the quarter-finals tonight – giving the Portugal international the chance of a fourth final win in a row.

Ronaldo was instrumental to Real Madrid’s dominance in this competition in his time there, and it looks like Rodriguez knows he wrote himself into the Champions League history books again with his new club this evening.