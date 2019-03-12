Injury boost for Liverpool on eve of Bayern clash as ace spotted training with squad

Liverpool have been handed a boost on the injury front as Trent Alexander-Arnold was seen training with the rest of the squad on Tuesday.

As noted by freelance injury analyst Ben Dinnery in his tweet below, it had been reported that the 20-year-old was a potential doubt to face Bayern Munich due to a back problem.

However, as seen in this video taken from Liverpool’s training session on Tuesday morning, it would appear as though the Reds right-back will be ready to feature as the Merseyside giants look to advance to the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

The two sides played out a goalless draw in the first leg at Anfield, and that could perhaps suit the Premier League giants with their threat on the counter attack as their pacy attacking trident will surely relish the challenge of silencing the Allianz Arena on Wednesday night.

Nevertheless, Bayern have been in fine form too having now moved back to the top of the Bundesliga table, and so it sets up what should be a thrilling contest.

With that in mind coupled with what’s at stake for Liverpool, Jurgen Klopp will undoubtedly be delighted to get an injury boost in defence, with Alexander-Arnold seemingly going through the session with no ill-effects of that touted back problem.

That in turn should make him available for Fulham on Sunday though, in the event that he still isn’t passed fit enough to feature in midweek.