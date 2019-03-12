INSANE potential Real Madrid XI touted as Zidane prepares to spend BIG

Zinedine Zidane returned to Real Madrid on Monday, and reports immediately suggested that the French tactician is set to have a huge transfer kitty this summer.

This season has been a disaster for Los Blancos, as they crashed out of the Copa del Rey and Champions League earlier this month and sit 12 points adrift of La Liga leaders Barcelona.

In turn, it would appear as though they will end the campaign empty-handed, and that’s in stark contrast to the trophy-laden stint under Zidane prior to the nightmare under Julen Lopetegui and Santiago Solari.

Nevertheless, in order to compete for major honours again they will surely have to overseen an overhaul in the squad, with a failure to sign a genuine replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo and several ageing stalwarts not performing to their usual standard hurting the team this year.

As seen below, it has been suggested by the Sun that Real Madrid are ready to go all out to put together one of the most star-studded line-ups in Europe.

While little is expected to change in defence, David de Gea, Paul Pogba, N’Golo Kante, Christian Eriksen, Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Eden Hazard are all included in the stunning XI.

Obviously that seems overly-ambitious, as given the price-tags involved with these players, Real Madrid will easily have to spend in excess of £500m going off previous price-tags.

The Independent suggest that Zidane will have £300m to spend this summer, and so unless they’re willing to offload a significant number of stars too in order to raise money, this is clearly not a feasible XI.

Nevertheless, with question marks over the likes of Luka Modric, Isco, Marco Asensio, Gareth Bale and Karim Benzema, it could lead to a massive reshuffle at the Bernabeu to help them build for the future.

Admittedly, there is a real element of fantasy football here as regardless of player sales, it still seems highly unrealistic. However, if Madrid were to pull something off close to this or perhaps do it in stages over the next two or three transfer windows, they will undoubtedly be a force to be reckoned with again.

Potential Real Madrid XI: De Gea; Carvajal, Varane, Ramos, Reguilon; Pogba, Kante, Eriksen; Neymar, Mbappe, Hazard. (via The Sun).