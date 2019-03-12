‘It hasn’t worked out’ – Besiktas boss losing patience with Liverpool loanee Karius after another high profile error

Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius is still struggling to establish himself in Turkey almost a year into his loan switch to Besiktas.

The German signed a two-year loan deal with the club last summer after Alisson arrived at Anfield to take his spot as number one.

Karius was cast out after two high profile errors in last year’s Champions League final, which saw Liverpool ultimately lose 3-1 against Real Madrid.

The 25-year-old has fared little better with Besiktas, despite featuring in 26 matches across all competitions. Several high profile errors have blighted his time in Turkey and after another one at the weekend, club boss Senol Gunes is starting to lose patience.

Speaking after watching his side secure a narrow 3-2 win over Konyaspor on Sunday, Gunes admitted he would drop Karius if he could after the flailing shot-stopper conceded a soft 20th-minute equaliser (See below via Twitter).

“He was at fault for the goals he conceded,” Gunes said – as the Liverpool Echo reports. “Karius has gone a bit stagnant, something is wrong with his electricity, motivation, enthusiasm for the game.

“It has been like that since the beginning. He does not really feel a part of the team, it’s something we haven’t been able to work out and, of course, I am partly to blame for this.

“Something is wrong, he has also been unlucky. [He] is talented but it hasn’t worked out and we have a problem. Let me put it this way if I still had Tolga available I would play him.”

Tolga Zengin may soon emerge as the club’s number one ahead of Karius if his poor form continues, which would decrease his chances of returning to Liverpool to challenge Alisson significantly.

Less than half of his time on loan has been served and if the Reds misfit cannot manage to rediscover his old spark at Besiktas, his career at Anfield will almost certainly come to an end.

The Champions League final has clearly left its mark on Karius and it is doubtful he will ever be the same goalkeeper that he was, which is a shame for all parties involved.