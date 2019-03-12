Solskjaer to change Man United transfer plans and go all out for £100m star

Manchester United could reportedly hold off on strengthening their defence this summer as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would prefer a big-money transfer swoop for Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho.

The England international is one of the most exciting young talents on the planet at the moment, and seems a perfect fit for the Red Devils’ needs at the moment.

Alexis Sanchez’s Old Trafford days are surely up after flopping so spectacularly since his move from Arsenal last season, and a young talent like Sancho seems the ideal long-term replacement.

According to the Sun, a right-winger like Sancho is Solskjaer’s priority for the summer, with big names like Douglas Costa and Ivan Perisic also thought to be on United’s radar despite a defender previously looking like being the most pressing issue.

However, their report mentions going all out for the £100million-rated Sancho as the main plan, which would undoubtedly be an exciting move, while Solskjaer would give more chances for this current crop of defenders to prove themselves.

As much as anything, the 18-year-old looks a perfect fit for United’s style of play, and would surely link up well with similar players like Marcus Rashford, Jesse Lingard and Anthony Martial.

One imagines, however, that other big clubs will surely be in the race for Sancho soon as well after his remarkable rise in the Bundesliga.