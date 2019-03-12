Jose Mourinho eyed by another Euro giant after missing out on Real Madrid return

Jose Mourinho may well have missed out on the Real Madrid job, but the Portuguese tactician could still take charge of a European giant before next season.

As noted by Sky Sports, it had been suggested that Mourinho was in contention for a second spell at the Bernabeu, but Madrid have opted for Zidane instead to rescue them after a disastrous campaign this year.

The former Chelsea and Man Utd boss has been out of work since leaving Old Trafford in December, although he’s been keeping busy with punditry work and various appearances at events with an eye on the market to see what jobs become available.

According to The Sun, it’s suggested that Paris Saint-Germain could be his next destination, depending on whether or not the Ligue 1 champions decide to sack Thomas Tuchel at the end of the season.

The German tactician is on course to lead the French outfit to another domestic title, but their disappointment in the Champions League continued this season after their exit to Man Utd last week.

With that in mind, merely winning domestic trophies isn’t going to be enough for the hierarchy and fans, and so it remains to be seen if Tuchel gets another shot at it next season.

Nevertheless, based on the report above, PSG could be a genuine option for Mourinho this summer as he could see it as an appealing challenge to manage in other major European league to try and add to his trophy collection from stints with Chelsea, Inter, Real Madrid and Man Utd.

The big decision though centres around Tuchel, as although there will be major question marks hanging over him following their exit in the last-16 tie against Utd, sacking him this summer would seem like a harsh decision based solely on that factor.