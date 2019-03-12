Video: Juventus star embarrasses himself with two awful pieces of play-acting vs Atletico Madrid

Juventus may be celebrating a famous win against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League tonight, but it certainly wasn’t Giorgio Chiellini’s finest hour.

Watch the video below from BT Sport showing the experienced Italian centre-back go to ground play-acting on two occasions against Atletico.

Our thoughts are with Giorgio Chiellini at this time ? pic.twitter.com/YWLe6xXaEH — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) March 12, 2019

Both times Chiellini really seemed to make the most of minimal contact from his opponents, in what is truly embarrassing behaviour from someone who’s meant to be something of a defensive hard-man.

Less of this nonsense next time please, Giorgio.