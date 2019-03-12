Video: Cristiano Ronaldo’s furious reaction as Juventus goal disallowed vs Atletico Madrid

Cristiano Ronaldo was up in arms as Juventus saw a goal by Giorgio Chiellini disallowed early on in tonight’s big Champions League game against Atletico Madrid.

An early goal is just what Juve could have done with tonight as they start 2-0 down on aggregate to Diego Simeone’s side after a defeat in the first leg.

Chiellini had the ball in the back of the net but the whistle went immediately as VAR took a look and ruled the goal out, perhaps a bit harshly.

Ronaldo will be desperate to win this competition again and you can see that in his furious reaction in the video above.