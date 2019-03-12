Video: Leroy Sane makes it 3-0 vs old club Schalke as Man City threaten to run riot

Manchester City have quickly gone 3-0 up against Schalke this evening in what could end up as an embarrassing result for the Bundesliga side.

Watch the Leroy Sane goal video below as the German forward scores neatly from the left-hand side against his old club.

This is quality football again from City, who look in the mood tonight and who are capable of absolutely destroying sides when they’re on this kind of form.

Sane’s goal is the latest, but how many more will Pep Guardiola’s men manage tonight?